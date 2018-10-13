پلنگی که شکار تمساح شد + ویدئو

View this post on Instagram

"After dinner, we went to see what was at the fence at Lower Sabie. We were shocked to find that this huge croc had just caught a leopard! So sad, but I guess that this is nature. It eventually dragged the leopard towards the river and we lost sight of it." Seen a recently at Lower Sabie

