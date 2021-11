During visit to 🇫🇷 ,🇩🇪 ,🇬🇧 & 🇪🇸, I had serious & constructive discussions on bilateral,regional & int’l issues incl. upcoming negotiations. Also has several interviews‌ w/ media.

Effective removal of unlawful sanctions & importance of assurances on non-repetition was emphasized. https://t.co/DEvdGpN55n