On 3rd day of #UNGA, FM met counterparts from Nigeria🇳🇬, Italy🇮🇹, Denmark🇩🇰, Kyrgyzstan🇰🇬, Serbia🇷🇸, Azerbaijan🇦🇿, Armenia🇦🇲, Nicaragua🇳🇮 & Singapore🇸🇬.



In meetings with UNGA President & UNSG @antonioguterres, FM called for int'l action against unilateralism. pic.twitter.com/arNVDmdoO3