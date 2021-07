آخرین نامه ظریف به دبیرکل سازمان ملل در رابطه با برجام

On July 20—UNSCR 2231's 6th anniversary—I documented 6 years of the West's [non-]implementation of JCPOA, in what may become my last & most important letter to UNSG.



It was published online today & soon in print.



English: https://t.co/8Fo1whaCiT

Farsi: https://t.co/Fmy7jwO86R pic.twitter.com/SzVmNSaQKh