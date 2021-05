پاسخ عراقچی به وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا

Yesterday I spent 4hrs before our Parliament's NatSec/FP Commission to brief MPs on Vienna talks. Very tough. But useful.

Bottom line is same:

Having left JCPOA, US must first provide verifiable sanctions lifting. Iran will then resume full implementation.

