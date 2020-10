توئیت وزارت خارجه ایران در سالروز حمله نظامی آمریکا به افغانستان

19 yrs ago, on Oct. 7, 2001, 🇺🇸 launched a military attack on🇦🇫 under the pretext of eliminating the al-Qaeda. 🇺🇸 has spent trillions of dollars, claiming to maintain its security & peace in the Middle East but doomed to failure. Now, Americans are opposed to foreign adventures. pic.twitter.com/lAOHMLgX6w