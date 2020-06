ظریف: آمریکا هیچ حقی برای بدنام کردن ایران ندارد

US has tried to heighten tension w/ Iran & bully others to follow.



But having admitted to:

-Terror assassination in Iraq

-Complicity in war crimes in Yemen & Palestine

-Piracy

-Breaching JCPOA, UNSCR 2231, & IAEA decisions



It retains NO right to abuse UN & IAEA to vilify Iran. pic.twitter.com/KWl43KPMY9