پیام ظریف خطاب به دولتمردان آمریکایی

The “knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who've admitted to habitually “lie, cheat, steal"—have been employing it on 80M Iranians for 2 yrs, calling it “maximum pressure”.



It hasn't brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans.#WorldAgainstRacism pic.twitter.com/SiKEHmXkdj