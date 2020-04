دیدگاه وزارت خارجه ایران در مورد دوره مسئولیت پمپئو

After 2 years in office, US Secretary of State Pompeo, a.k.a #Secretary_of_Hate, has literally achieved NOTHING in diplomacy. During his tenure, the 🌍 has been less secure & the 🇺🇸 has been more hated, humiliated; no peace achieved and no stability restored globally!#Shame pic.twitter.com/DzMpGr7L5z