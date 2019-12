گزارش توئیتری ظریف از ملاقات با سران مالزی

Good to be in Kuala Lumpur with Pres. @HassanRouhani to attend #KLSummit2019



Held fruitful mtgs with King Abdullah and PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad (@chedetofficial) on bilateral relations, regional affairs, and the state of of the Islamic world



Also a warm get together w/ Iranians. pic.twitter.com/XPKZGjSxoO