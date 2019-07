ظریف: تجاوزگری آمریکا علیه ایران پیشینه تاریخی دارد

31 yrs ago today, US warship shot down #IR655—a passenger jet—over Iran's territorial waters, killing 290 innocents incl 66 children.

US aggression against Iran did not begin with @realdonaldtrump. Courage & foresight—true grit in the face of #B_Team's thirst for war—can end it. pic.twitter.com/1Bu5MIiDpV

