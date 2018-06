دلداری گوچی به بازیکن مراکش + عکس

@aziz_bouhaddouz I don’t know you personally but in life, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Don’t let this owngoal bring you down. We are all professional sportsmen and this is a part of football. I am so happy and proud of my team and my country, but wanted to wish you also all the best in your career. Reza. 🤲🏼

A post shared by Reza Ghoochannejhad (@rgucci16) on Jun 15, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT