21:21 20 نوامبر 2017
    همدردی و کمک یانگوم به زلزله زدگان ایران+ عکس

    همدردی و کمک " یانگوم" به زلزله زدگان ایران+ عکس

    بازیگر کره ای مشهور که در ایران با نقش یانگوم شهرت یافت برای کمک به زلزله زدگان کرمانشاه و پوهانگ کره 106 میلیون وون یه صندوق خیره هدیه کرد.

    به گزارش اسپوتنیک به نقل از ایرنا ، خبرگزاری یونهاپ اطلاع داد: لی یونگ آئه مبلغ 106 میلیون وون (96398 دلار) به یک خیریه محلی اهدا کرده تا برای کمک به زلزه زدگان پوهانگ کره و کرمانشاه ایران صرف شود.
    «بنیاد کره برای افراد » اعلام کرد نیمی از این پول برای قربانیان زمین لرزه 5.4 ریشتری پوهانگ هزینه خواهد شد و نیمی دیگر به زلزله زدگان ایران، به ویژه کودکان تعلق می گیرد.
    خانم لی بیان داشت: «قلب من از شنیدن این خبر که شهروندان پوهانگ زخمی شده اند و خانه هایشان را از دست داده اند و از رنج مردم ایران که بازی من در نقش یانگوم را خیلی زیاد دوست داشتند، شکست».
    بنیاد کره ای اعلام کرد که کمک های خانم لی را به سفارت ایران در سئول تقدیم کرده است تصمیم گرفته با سفارت برای کمک رسانی در ایران همکاری نماید.
    خانم لی پس از وقوع زمین لرزه در ایران و عراق، با مردم آسیب دیده این مناطق هم ابراز همدردی کرده بود.
    او در اینستاگرام خود نوشت: «زمین لرزه در ایران و عراق زندگی بسیاری از مردم را آسیب زده و در معرض خطر قرار داده است. ایران زیبا به سرعت احیا خواهد شد. موفق باشید. حال من خوب بود اما اکنون پس از این حادثه احساس ناامیدی می کنم».

    Lee Young-ae has donated 106 million won (US$96,398) to a local charity to help recent earthquake victims in Pohang and Iran, the charity said Monday. The Seoul-based Korea Foundation for Persons with Disabilities said about half of the money will be used to help quake victims in Pohang, the southeastern city recently hit by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake, and the remainder for quake victims in Iran, particularly children and people with disabilities. "My heart broke upon hearing the news of Pohang citizens who received injuries and lost their homes in the earthquake and on the suffering of the Iranian people who loved my drama 'Daejanggeum' so much," Lee was quoted as saying. "Feeling sorry for the situation where the damage is getting worse, I wanted to help them out a little." The foundation said it conveyed her donation to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul on Monday and decided to cooperate with the embassy in aiding relief efforts in Iran. #이영애 #leeyoungae

    Публикация от Lee Young Ae/이영애 (@leeyoungae_official) Ноя 20 2017 в 12:10 PST

