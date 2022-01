شناسایی نه ویروس جدید کرونا

Serratus is now published in @Nature :) https://t.co/pWc14xKw16



We searched 5.7M seq libraries (10.2 petabases) for all 15,000 known RNA viruses. In 11 days, we uncovered 130,000+ new RNA viruses (incl 9 new CoV, with a twist). That’s near an order of magnitude bump.

