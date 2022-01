انسان به کشف اسرار پیدایش جهان نزدیک می شود + فیلم+ عکس

When running at the current energy record of 6.5 TeV, protons in the Large Hadron Collider move at ~0.999999990 c, or about 3.1 m/s (11 km/h) slower than the speed of light. It takes ~90 μs for a proton to travel 26.7 km around the main ring [read more: https://t.co/72Fg2Ijuiv] pic.twitter.com/0AQGkqBdzJ