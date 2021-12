Exclusive | Attacks by Su-22 fighter-bombers using Yasin bombs#IRGC #AerospaceForce has used #SU_22 #fighter bombers during the #GreatProphet17 war games in order to practice stand-off attacks incorporating #Yasin long-range bombs.



More: https://t.co/72OqF1phOB pic.twitter.com/bxqq6BnVIJ