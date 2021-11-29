ثبت نام با موفقیت انجام شد!
لطفاً لینک ارسال شده به ایمیل را دنبال کنید
ایران
ir
Sputnik افغانستانafSputnik ایرانir
https://ir.sputniknews.com/20211129/نشست-غیررسمی-هماهنگی-در-وین-بدون-حضور-ایران-و-آمریکا-برگزار-شد-9407292.html
نشست غیررسمی هماهنگی در وین بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا برگزار شد
نشست غیررسمی هماهنگی در وین بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا برگزار شد
میخاییل اولیانوف در خصوص برگزاری نشست غیر رسمی بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا در وین خبر داد. 29.11.2021, اسپوتنیک ایران
2021-11-29T17:44+0330
2021-11-29T17:44+0330
سیاسی
ایران
روسیه
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.ir.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/7706226_0:221:3125:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_8f6674e4c634e99633e6a0715298c4ee.jpg
به گزارش اسپوتنیک، میخاییل اولیانوف نماینده روسیه در سازمان‌های بین‌المللی مستقر در وین از آغاز نشست بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا خبر داد. وی در پیامی توئیتری نوشت: نشست هماهنگی غیررسمی متداول طرف‌های برجام (بدون ایران و آمریکا) برگزار شد. هدف این نشست آمادگی برای نشست رسمی کمیسیون مشترک و افتتاح دور هفتم مذاکرات وین است.
اسپوتنیک ایران
feedback.me@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
اسپوتنیک ایران
feedback.me@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
خبرها
fa_FA
اسپوتنیک ایران
feedback.me@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.ir.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/7706226_394:0:3125:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d363184b807fcce0c0260ed3e74ae2c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
اسپوتنیک ایران
feedback.me@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
سیاسی, ایران , روسیه

نشست غیررسمی هماهنگی در وین بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا برگزار شد

17:44 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMARAustrian police officers stand guard near the entrance of the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran will hold talks.
Austrian police officers stand guard near the entrance of the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran will hold talks. - اسپوتنیک ایران, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMAR
میخاییل اولیانوف در خصوص برگزاری نشست غیر رسمی بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا در وین خبر داد.
به گزارش اسپوتنیک، میخاییل اولیانوف نماینده روسیه در سازمان‌های بین‌المللی مستقر در وین از آغاز نشست بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا خبر داد.
وی در پیامی توئیتری نوشت: نشست هماهنگی غیررسمی متداول طرف‌های برجام (بدون ایران و آمریکا) برگزار شد. هدف این نشست آمادگی برای نشست رسمی کمیسیون مشترک و افتتاح دور هفتم مذاکرات وین است.
جهان
ایران
سیاسی
اقتصادی
خارج از خبرها
گزارش و تحلیل
چندرسانه ای
© 2021 Sputnik. همه حقوق محفوظ است 18+
نوار خبری
0
ابتدا جدیدها ابتدا قدیمی ها
loader
پخش زنده
Заголовок открываемого материала
برای شرکت کردن در بحث
وارد سیستم شوید یا ثبت نام کنید
loader
بحث و گفتگو
Заголовок открываемого материала
بین المللی
InternationalEnglishانگلیسیMundoEspañolاسپانیایی
اروپا
DeutschlandDeutschآلمانیFranceFrançaisفرانسویΕλλάδαΕλληνικάیونانیItaliaItalianoایتالیاییČeská republikaČeštinaچکیPolskaPolskiلهستانیСрбиjаСрпскиصربیLatvijaLatviešuلتونیاییLietuvaLietuviųلیتوانیاییMoldovaMoldoveneascăمولداویБеларусьБеларускiبلاروسی
قفقاز
ԱրմենիաՀայերենارمنیАҧсныАҧсышәалаآبخازیХуссар ИрыстонИронауآستینیსაქართველოქართულიگرجیAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaآذربایجانی
خاورمیانه
Sputnik عربيArabicعربیTürkiyeTürkçeترکیSputnik ایرانPersianفارسیSputnik افغانستانDariدری
آسیای میانه
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліقزاقیКыргызстанКыргызчаقرقیزیOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаازبکیТоҷикистонТоҷикӣتاجیکی
شرق و جنوب شرقی آسیا
Việt NamTiếng Việtویتنامی日本日本語ژاپنی中国中文چینی
آمریکای جنوبی
BrasilPortuguêsپرتغالی
نوار خبریخبر فوری
18:02طوفان شدید در استانبول کشته و زخمی برجای گذاشت+ تصاویر
18:00بارگیری موشک قاره پیمای یارس بر روی سکوی پرتاب + ویدئو
17:44نشست غیررسمی هماهنگی در وین بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا برگزار شد
17:37BioNTech واکسن کرونا را با سویه امیکرون تطبیق می دهد
17:09کارگردان فیلم تهران - 43 درگذشت
17:02دیدار نماینده ویژه پوتین در امور خاورمیانه با وزیر خارجه ایران
16:45پرورش سیب‌زمینی های آب و هوایی
16:36خوشبینی روسیه نسبت به مذاکرات وین
16:21بحث گاز بدور از تحریم است
15:08توقیف کالاهای قاچاق با ارزش ۲۰۰ میلیارد ریال در ایران
14:26چرا گردش مالی نیروگاه تولید برق در ایران پایین‌تر از نقاط دیگر دنیاست؟
13:20برنامه ایرانی حرکت از مدار "لئو" به "ژئو" + عکس
13:18سازمان بهداشت جهانی واکسن‌های کووید را در برابر امیکرون اثربخش ارزیابی کرد
12:56ایران در وین با آمریکا مذاکره نمی کند
12:35ایران اجازه نمیدهد حاکمیتش خدشه دار شود
12:18سازمان بهداشت جهانی: بیشتر تست‌های کووید، سویه امیکرون را شناسایی می‌کنند
12:05رسیدگی مجدد به پرونده مدیرعامل سایت دیوار + فیلم
12:05بسته شدن مرزهای ژاپن به دلیل شیوع سویه "اومیکرون" کرونا
11:44استقبال وزیر خارجه ایران از سخنان رئیس جمهور آذربایجان
11:30بحث خودروهای رسوبی در گمرک ایران به چه انجامید؟