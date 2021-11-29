نشست غیررسمی هماهنگی در وین بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا برگزار شد
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMARAustrian police officers stand guard near the entrance of the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran will hold talks.
میخاییل اولیانوف در خصوص برگزاری نشست غیر رسمی بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا در وین خبر داد.
به گزارش اسپوتنیک، میخاییل اولیانوف نماینده روسیه در سازمانهای بینالمللی مستقر در وین از آغاز نشست بدون حضور ایران و آمریکا خبر داد.
Traditional Informal coordination meeting of #JCPOA participants (without #Iran and the #US) is convened in preparation for the official meeting of the Joint Commission and the opening of the seventh round of the #ViennaTalks. pic.twitter.com/3Udhf5XAtU— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) November 29, 2021
وی در پیامی توئیتری نوشت: نشست هماهنگی غیررسمی متداول طرفهای برجام (بدون ایران و آمریکا) برگزار شد. هدف این نشست آمادگی برای نشست رسمی کمیسیون مشترک و افتتاح دور هفتم مذاکرات وین است.
The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA with participation of the new Iranian team led by @Bagheri_Kani has just started. pic.twitter.com/HetjcqhbBS— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) November 29, 2021